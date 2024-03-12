Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,590 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 345,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

