Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.20. 2,508,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,588. The company has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

