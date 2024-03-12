Tucker Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,205. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.