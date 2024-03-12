Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. 31,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 296,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Tuya alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tuya

Tuya Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $973.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tuya by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,357,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tuya by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 364,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tuya by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tuya by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.