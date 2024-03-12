U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

