U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 39,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,658. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

