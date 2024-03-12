UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. American Trust acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

