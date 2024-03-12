UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.17.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $530,477. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 198.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

