Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Tops $8.39 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $14.01 or 0.00019476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $8.39 billion and $277.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00134821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.38747578 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 960 active market(s) with $284,461,903.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

