United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 4.6%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.91 and last traded at $40.93. 1,782,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,031,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in United Airlines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.