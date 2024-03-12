United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

