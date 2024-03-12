UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNH traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.27. The stock has a market cap of $453.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

