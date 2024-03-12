UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $489.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day moving average of $518.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

