Urgent.ly (ULY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urgent.ly Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ULY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 10,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39. Urgent.ly has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

