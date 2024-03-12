USA Financial Formulas Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 31,350.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,163 shares of company stock valued at $26,361,334. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.41. 153,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.62 and its 200-day moving average is $364.50. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

