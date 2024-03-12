USA Financial Formulas Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.