Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,019,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $150.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.12. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

