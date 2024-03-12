Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 5,288,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,810. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

