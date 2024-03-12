Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,490. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.