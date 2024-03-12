Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 182,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 690,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

