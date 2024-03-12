Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,916. The company has a market capitalization of $379.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

