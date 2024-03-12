Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $475.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,645. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

