Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Velas has a market capitalization of $56.04 million and $1.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00070018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00018506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,567,280,606 coins and its circulating supply is 2,567,280,605 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

