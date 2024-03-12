Verasity (VRA) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $143.27 million and approximately $32.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

