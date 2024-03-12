Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

