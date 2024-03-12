Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after buying an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.