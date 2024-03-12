Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on BC. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.