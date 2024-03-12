Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

WGO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. 17,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

