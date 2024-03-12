Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,547 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

