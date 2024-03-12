Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.