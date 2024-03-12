Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,227,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,835,000 after purchasing an additional 416,261 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,237,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.