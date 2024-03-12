Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Shares of VET opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.10%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

