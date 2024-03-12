Vertical Research Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $124.75 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.