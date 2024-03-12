VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$7.60 by Analysts at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORA. TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of -0.55. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$2.64 and a 1-year high of C$7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

