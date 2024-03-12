VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$7.60 by Analysts at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORA. TD Securities raised shares of VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORA
VerticalScope Stock Up 3.4 %
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.