Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after acquiring an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 350,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

