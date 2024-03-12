Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of VSCO opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after buying an additional 1,376,294 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $23,634,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

