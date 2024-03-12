Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.52

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 796089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $909.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.