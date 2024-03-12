Vipshop Holdings Limited Plans Annual Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

VIPS stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 3,406,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,746. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

