Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.3 %

VSH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 48,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,866. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 489,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $14,756,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.