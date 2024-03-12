W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $964.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $911.66 and a 200-day moving average of $807.62. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

