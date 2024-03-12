Walleye Capital LLC Has $15.96 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.83% of PJT Partners worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

