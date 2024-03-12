Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.