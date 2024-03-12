Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of Waste Management worth $288,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

