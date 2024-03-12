Waste Management, Inc. (WM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $210.25. The company had a trading volume of 277,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

