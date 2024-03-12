Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WMLLF remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

