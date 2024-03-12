Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 354,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,136,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Weibo by 232,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

