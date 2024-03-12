Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,228,755 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.86% of Broadcom worth $3,343,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $18.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,275.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,029.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $590.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

