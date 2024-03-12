Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Procter & Gamble worth $5,193,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 118.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,901. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.04 and a 12-month high of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $381.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

