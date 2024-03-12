Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,575,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. 2,186,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,427. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

