Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.65 Billion Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,379,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Unilever worth $1,648,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.3% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 12.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. 2,252,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

